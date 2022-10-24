‘Fallout 4’ to receive free next-gen update in 2023

As part of the conclusion to the Fallout series’ 25th anniversary celebrations, Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4 will be optimised for current-gen consoles in a free update releasing in 2023.

As posted on the Fallout website, Bethesda says a next-gen update is coming for Fallout 4 in 2023 and will include performance mode features for high frame rates as well as quality features for 4K resolution gameplay. Bug fixes and “bonus Creation Club” content will also be included in the update, which is free for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC systems.

Also announced in the blog post is a Halloween event for Fallout 76, which sees “a scourge of Spooky Scorched” taking over Appalachia. Players tasked with taking out the enemies could get some “quality in-game treats” for their achievements. The game has also added a trick-or-treat feature for Halloween, with players needing to leave a bowl of candy in their camps to take part. Sweets can be found at a local vendor or have the possibility of dropping from slain Scorched enemies. The event ends on November 8.

There’s another special event coming to Fallout 76 too, as the anniversary challenge will run every day from October 25 to November 8. Players can visit the atomic shop for a free item every day, which ranges from consumables to brand-new items. Special challenges can also be completed to unlock more rewards.

These latest announcements are the conclusion to a month-long celebration of 25 years of Fallout. As a closing remark, Bethesda said, “We want to thank you – the fans – who’ve joined us on this journey these past 25 years. Whether your first Fallout was in 1998 or you’re stepping into the wasteland for the very first time, we can’t wait to see you around for many years to come!”

