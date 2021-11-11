‘Fallout 4’ was meant to get a ‘Bioshock’ style vault with a sentient octopus

According to an AMA from Bethesda‘s Todd Howard, Fallout 4 was meant to include a Bioshock-style vault with a “massive sentient octopus”.

In the AMA, Howard – who was the game director of Fallout 4 – revealed that the post-apocalyptic shooter fell victim to cut content. After being asked about an “underwater vault” that was apparently cut from the game, Howard had this to share:

“Unfortunate cut content. Bioshock style vault. With [a] massive sentient octopus living outside it.”

According to the Fallout wiki, files for Vault 120 still exist in Fallout 4. Vault 120 would have supposedly been completely underwater, and unused cells in the game suggest that it would have included a research and location called “Stellwagen Gorge”.

Since learning more, Reddit users have been calling for modders to step up and restore what could have been. One reply asking someone to quickly “mod that back in” has garnered almost 8,000 upvotes, while another points out that there was a now-abandoned attempt by one modder to add Rapture to Fallout 4.

The modding potential for Bethesda games has remained a big draw for fans of both The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Back in October, a particularly large modding effort called Project Mojave aimed to bring Fallout New Vegas to the world of Fallout 4.

Modding is a subject that Howard himself touched on in his AMA. When asked for information on Starfield, Howard confirmed that Starfield will have full modding support and will let players pick their own pronouns.

