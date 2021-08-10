‘Fallout 76’ player recreates the Globe Theatre and is staging plays

An avid Fallout 76 player has successfully built the Globe Theatre in the game and is now staging plays.

Built mostly by Reddit user Northern Harvest (thanks, PCGamesN), the Fallout 76 Globe Theatre is a recreation of the real-life Shakespeare building from 1599. Called ‘The Grafton Globe’ in-game, this version is about as close as Northern Harvest could get making it on a PS4.

In response to a comment, Northern Harvest said they had “plenty of frustration building this with the server issues, and I just can’t get rid of those foundations around the building. But all in great fun!”

A Reddit post from Northern Harvest even shows off some side by side shots of ‘The Grafton Globe’ and its real-life equivalent, with the Fallout 76 build emulating the circular shape and open roof extremely well.

More posts on the Fallout 76 settlements subreddit show that both Macbeth and Hamlet shows have been set up in the theatre, with more sure to follow. Northern Harvest had help from another user called Leemus3, who also apparently built a Klingon Warbird in the Bethesda-developed title. Northern Harvest says they did the rest of The Grafton Globe with “flamethrowers, creativity, and patience.”

Anyone interested in knowing when any other plays are coming to The Grafton Globe need to keep an eye on the Fallout 76 Settlements subreddit.

