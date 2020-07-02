‘Fallout 76’, ‘Soulcalibur VI’ join Xbox Game Pass in July

Microsoft has unveiled its lineup of games that will join its Xbox Game Pass service in July.

Subscribers to the service will have immediate access to two new games starting from today: Soulcalibur VI, the latest in Bandai Namco’s fighting series, and sports strategy game Out Of The Park Baseball 21. The former will be available on the Xbox One, while the latter can be accessed via PC.

Bethesda’s Fallout 76, the company’s online multiplayer take on the long-running Fallout series, and 2D action RPG CrossCode will join Xbox Game Pass come July 9. CrossCode will only be available on the Xbox One, while Fallout 76 can be played on both console and PC.

July’s Xbox Game Pass lineup also includes content updates for existing games on the service. Minecraft Dungeon will get the ‘Jungle Awakens’ DLC, while State Of Decay 2 will receive both the ‘Green Zone’ and ‘The Plunder Pack’ DLCs.

On the other hand, six titles will leave the service on July 15, including indie darling Undertale and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Check out the full list below.

Blazing Chrome (Console & PC)

Dead Rising 4 (Console & PC)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Console and PC)

Timespinner (PC)

Unavowed (PC)

Undertale (PC)

Last month, Xbox Game Pass added eight new games to the service. The list included two compilations from the Kingdom Hearts series, Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky, RPG game Thronebreaker and more.

Microsoft is also reportedly planning to showcase upcoming first-party Xbox Series X games during an event later this month. According to sources close to the company, the event will include Halo Infinite gameplay footage and the first title from the new Xbox studio, The Initiative.