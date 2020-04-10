Bethesda Softworks has released a new trailer for its upcoming Fallout 76 expansion, Wastelanders.

Wastelanders is a huge update for Bethesda’s online action RPG, featuring new non-playable characters (NPCs), as well as a completely revamped main campaign, new creatures and gear, choices and reputation, and game optimisations.

Watch the trailer here:

In the trailer, players are given a glimpse of the expansion, including two new factions that are moving into Appalachia: Settlers and Raiders.

The premise of the expansion is: word has gotten out that there is buried “treasure” in the post-apocalyptic West Virginia region, and the newcomers have arrived to stake their claim to it. Players’ choices will have lasting effects on the world and the lives of these newcomers, depending on the faction they choose to ally.

Fallout 76, 2018’s entry in the Fallout franchise, is an online action role-playing game set in an alternate history. It takes place in 2102, 25 years after a nuclear war devastated the Earth. The player’s character is a resident of Vault 76, a fallout shelter that was built in West Virginia to house America’s best and brightest minds.

Fallout 76: Wastelanders is set to be released April 14 on PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. The expansion will be free for those who already own a copy of Fallout 76. Fallout 76 will also launch on Steam on the same day.

The Wastelanders update was originally slated for an April 7 release, but was pushed back by a week due to the coronavirus pandemic, as noted by PC Gamer.