‘Fallout: London’: Zombie Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III removed from mod

The creators of Fallout: London have removed a zombie version of Queen Elizabeth II from the upcoming mod following her death last month.

The ambitious modification of Fallout 4, which has been in development since 2019, is due for release at some point in 2023.

Last month, the development team said that they’d honour their previous vow to erase the Queen’s likeness from the mod “in the event of Her Majesty’s death”. The message added: “Any previously drawn up plans or artwork are now are now null and void.”

During a Fallout: London “progress video” posted on YouTube this week, the developers confirmed that a ghoul-style Queen Elizabeth II and her eldest son, who’s now King Charles III, have been cut out.

“We’ve always maintained that if [the Queen] was to pass away before the mod was complete, we’d change it,” said project lead Dean Carter. “As such, here is the official announcement to notify you all that we are changing it.

“As to what, you’ll have to wait and see. But just do not expect them in there.”

The clip also included images of the proposed zombie Queen and new King. You can see the announcement at the 12-minute mark in the below video.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on September 8. She was 96 years old. Her State Funeral was held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

Back in May, it was revealed that the forthcoming Fallout: London will boast original music inspired by the works of iconic British artists like The Beatles and David Bowie.

“One of the songs is singing about the different tube stations,” Dean Carter told NME. “[Or] some of them might be mentioning the state of our lore before the game starts.”

An official 18-minute gameplay trailer arrived earlier this year – check it out here.