‘Fallout: New Vegas’ fan-trailer imagines the game in Unreal Engine 5

A fan-made trailer depicts what classic RPG Fallout: New Vegas could look like if it was made in Unreal Engine 5.

Created by TeaserPlay Studio and uploaded to YouTube on July 2, there are no plans to release this version of New Vegas as a full game, but the point rather is to show what the game could look like on more modern hardware and software.

Watch the trailer below (via GamesRadar).

Advertisement

“We hope that Bethesda will officially remake Fallout: New Vegas soon and we really hope that this video will be able to clear the level of expectations of the fans for Bethesda,” adds the video description.

This remake seems unlikely, as Bethesda is currently incredibly busy with games like Starfield and the next entry in the Elder Scrolls franchise. That said, the video presents an interesting look at what a revamped New Vegas could look like.

Whilst this fan-project will never become a reality, reports from earlier this year have suggested that Fallout: New Vegas 2 is in early discussions.

Journalist Jeff Grubb said that developer Obsidian is in talks with Microsoft over the sequel: “This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and those words are ‘Obsidian’ and ‘New Vegas 2‘.”

Advertisement

If you simply can’t wait for more Fallout, we spoke to the lead producer behind fan-project Fallout: London Dean Carter, who said: “We want it to be like Fallout 4, but have some of the cherry-picked best bits of New Vegas. The development team is building the mod in 4 to get the core of that experience in their work, but they still want to pull from other Fallout games for further inspiration.

The DLC-sized mod is set to release next year.

In other news, every single mainline Yakuza title is on Game Pass, as three entries return to the subscription service.