‘Family Guy’, ‘King Of The Hill’ characters to star in ‘Warped Kart Racers’

Warped Kart Racers is a new kart racing game featuring characters from across 20th Television-owned animated shows including Family Guy.

The title is coming to Apple Arcade later this month and will feature 20 characters in total, five from each of Family Guy, American Dad, King Of The Hill and Solar Opposites. 16 maps will also be available in the Mario Kart-inspired racer.

The title will also include an online multiplayer mode for up to 8 players and, according to the game’s description on the Apple App Store, feature an “extensive single-player campaign” alongside daily challenges which can be completed to unlock new characters, skins, karts and customisations.

Warped Kart Racers will be released on Apple Arcade on May 20.

The announcement comes as Apple details its lineup of Arcade games for May. BadLand Party, a multiplayer take on the atmospheric platformer is set to arrive on Friday (May 6) while Goat Simulator launches on the 13 and 3D darts game Pro Darts 2022 is coming May 27.

Apple Arcade now boasts over 200 titles on the subscription service.

It’s been reported that Nintendo wants to turn away from the mobile games market due to disappointing revenue numbers.

However the company is still focusing on karting games, with Kantan Games’ Dr. Serkan Toto claiming earlier this year that Mario Kart 9 is in “active development” and the title will feature a “new twist”.

In other news, former Nintendo Of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé has said fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about more Earthbound content.

Despite leaving three years ago, Fils-Aimé said Nintendo would be “thinking about how to make it current, thinking about how to make it bigger than just the, you know, the relatively small group of fans that desperately want to see Mother 3 or something next in the Earthbound series. And they just haven’t figured out yet the solution to that, or at least they haven’t been prepared to talk about it.”