Fan recreates trilogy of movie posters using ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

A graphic designer has decided to recreate Spider-Man movie posters using nothing but the photo mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Helped by the inclusion of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man suits, self-taught digital artist @ursRockrider set himself the challenge of recreating the poster for 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man using nothing but assets found within Marvel’s Spider-Man

“The buildings, web and everything you see in this poster” were taken from within the game, he explained on Twitter while sharing his creation.

I put a quest on myself to recreate The Amazing Spider-Man Poster with @insomniacgames verse Spider-Man. The buildings, web and everything you see in this poster I used it from #SpiderManPS5 🕸️#SpiderManRemastered #Fanart #RRconceptual pic.twitter.com/7dP3ns1omW — Rock Rìder (@ursRockrider) September 21, 2021

Replying to the community manager of developers Insomniac Games, he showed the two images that helped him create Spidey. While in this tweet, you can compare the original poster and the one created in Marvel’s Spider-Man photo mode.

These two sweet shots + color grading + my skills = BOOM! 😁🙏 pic.twitter.com/91fUrndS8t — Rock Rìder (@ursRockrider) September 22, 2021

Not stopping there though, he then set about redoing the poster for 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

“The most hardest recreation poster I’ve ever done! I put double the effort to get the most accurate position, color tone and everything to (look as much) like the original as possible,” he wrote on Twitter. “Yes what you’re seeing is all from IN-GAME!”

The most hardest recreation poster I've ever done! I put double the effort to get the most accurate position and color tone everything to like much original as possible! Yes what you're seeing is all from IN-GAME! @insomniacgames #SpiderManPS5 🕸️#SpiderMan #RRconceptual pic.twitter.com/DxgmltLJpK — Rock Rìder (@ursRockrider) September 24, 2021

“Wow, another awesome poster recreation from Rock,” said developers, sharing the art.

To finish off the set, he took on the poster for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“The final quest to complete my Spider-Man poster recreation trilogy! I picked this challenging poster from Homecoming out of all the easiest ones. The characters, rocks, particles, all the assets straight from the Insomniac Games’ in-game!”

The final quest to complete my Spider-Man poster recreation trilogy! I picked this challenging poster from Homecoming out of all the easiest ones. The characters, rocks, particles all the assets straight from the @insomniacgames in-game! 🕸️🕷️#SpiderManPS5 #RRconceptual pic.twitter.com/5tnDQiRlhZ — Rock Rìder (@ursRockrider) September 27, 2021

Based on the hashtags, it’s safe to assume all the above were created with the PS5 version of the game.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released sometime in 2023. The game will see both Peter Parker and Miles Morales facing off against Venom and maybe even Kraven the Hunter, if the trailer is anything to go by.