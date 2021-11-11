Fans can expect new ‘Starfield’ details in summer 2022

Bethesda is planning on revealing more Starfield information during the summer of next year.

During a new Reddit AMA, Bethesda Game Director and Executive Producer Todd Howard was asked about the publisher’s upcoming role-playing game, Starfield.

Many fans enquired about when we’ll next get to see the sci-fi game, with one asking whether or not Starfield has any “groundbreaking innovations that will set a high bar for the next generation of action RPGs”.

To this, Todd Howard said: “We prefer to just show it, which should be next summer. We’re happy with the advancements we’ve been able to make, some of which you can see in the trailer shot in-game.”

Additionally, Howard also commented on questions regarding Starfield’s possible mod support as well as confirming it will let players choose their pronouns.

“Our plan it have full mod support like our previous games,” he explained. “Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.”

The Executive Producer also confirmed that Starfield will have some kind of robot companion feature, as well as saying that, “Despite the advent of super-computers and next-gen hardware – ladders are our arch-nemesis”, in response to a fan asking about the possibility of climbable ladders in Skyrim and Starfield.

“It’s an animation, and we use sparingly,” he said.

Bethesda shared the first look at Starfield during E3 2021 alongside a new trailer. Starfield will launch on November 11 2022 as an Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive and on Xbox Game Pass, day one.

