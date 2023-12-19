NewsGaming News

Fans share iconic ‘Max Payne’ clips following James McCaffrey’s death

“The word badass gets thrown around a lot but he was truly worthy of the phrase”

By Ali Shutler
James McCaffrey as Sergeant Kevin Coolidge in Blue Bloods
James McCaffrey as Sergeant Kevin Coolidge in Blue Bloods. CREDIT: John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images

Following the death of James McCaffrey, fans have taken to social media to share his best moments from the Max Payne series.

McCaffrey died on Sunday (December 17) after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

McCaffrey provided the voice of tough anti-hero Max Payne in the beloved franchise of the same name. Payne was a New York City police detective turned vigilante after his family was murdered, with the neo-noir games going on to explore city-wide conspiracies.

McCaffrey featured in the 2001 original, 2003’s follow-up Max Payne 2: The Fall Of Max Payne and the final instalment of the trilogy, 2012’s Max Payne 3. He also provided motion capture for that title, while the series has gone on to shift over 7.5million units worldwide.

McCaffrey also had a cameo in the 2008 Hollywood adaptation of Max Payne, which starred Mark Wahlberg as the titular character alongside Mila Kunis.

Elsewhere, McCaffrey starred as FBI agent Alex Casey in 2010’s Alan Wake and reprised his role for this year’s celebrated sequel, Alan Wake 2.  He also had roles in 2019’s Control and 2008’s Alone In The Dark.

Paying tribute to McCaffrey, Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake wrote: “I’m heartbroken to hear the sad news of James McCaffrey’s passing. We worked together for more than 25 years. He was a lovely man and a dear friend. He was a key part of the Remedy family. He was a brilliant actor. No one could do what he did better than him.

“James was Max Payne, Thomas Zane, Zachariah Trench and finally Alex Casey. He was a joy to work with. I will cherish his memory and I miss him,” he continued. “My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Jim.”

 

Following the news, fans have praised McCaffrey’s performance as Max Payne.

“His warm growl of a voice was a welcome presence in so many games. The word badass gets thrown around a lot but he was truly worthy of the phrase,” wrote one fan before sharing an iconic clip from Max Payne 3.

Other fans have shared Max Payne’s first impressive appearance and called James McCaffrey “a very unique, irreplaceable presence.”

“People (rightfully) posting Max Payne clips, but James McCaffrey’s performance as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2 will be remembered as one of the finest in the medium. A perfect, mournful, and quite sad role that honours an unforgettable icon,” added another fan.

Check out a range of tributes below.

 

