‘Far Cry 6’ Pagan Min DLC introduces the ‘Far Cry 4’ villain next week

Far Cry 6 gains a second expansion pack on January 11 with the launch of the Pagan Min DLC.

Ubisoft confirmed the news yesterday (January 5) on Twitter explaining that the DLC (downloadable content) enables players to take on the role of the Far Cry 4 villain.

In a statement, the games company detailed how players will “embody Pagan Min” in a “brand-new experience”. The experience will be “inspired by the roguelite genre taking place in the depths of the villain’s troubled psyche”.

The statement continues that the DLC will blend together “intense action and storytelling”. It will provide a “unique opportunity for players to explore Pagan’s mind’. Fans of the lore behind the franchise will appreciate learning about his past.

The latest DLC continues the trend started by the first Far Cry 6 DLC – Vaas: Insanity. That also had a Far Cry villain (Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3) battling his demons in a roguelite adventure.

The Pagan Min expansion pack is priced at £11.99 or is available as part of the Far Cry 6 season pack.

In recent times, Ubisoft has struggled to retain staff. A report from Axios recently explained that staff had been leaving at such a rate that it was nicknamed as “the great exodus”.

Such news has followed a rough 2021 in which some Ubisoft staff announced they were unhappy with the idea of playable NFTs. It also follows allegations that Ubisoft Singapore has significant problems with sexual harassment and discrimination.

