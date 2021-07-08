‘Far Cry 6’ release date, trailers, gameplay and everything we know

Far Cry 6, the new open world shooter from Ubisoft, is almost here.

The highly anticipated Far Cry sequel was shown off by Ubisoft Toronto devs during E3 where we got our first proper look at its gameplay. Now, it looks as though we can get our hands on Far Cry 6 on October 7, 2021.

Far Cry 6 introduces new protagonist, Dani Rojas – a native attempting to flee the despotic regime in their home country of Yara:

“Thanks to Yara’s oppressive dictator, Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito), Dani doesn’t get very far,” says Ubisoft host Youssef Maguid.

“Despite Antón’s ruthlessness, Dani’s unique ability to stay alive and fight back leads them right into the heart of the revolutionary group Libertad.”

It’s guerrilla warfare all the way in Far Cry 6 with a rag-tag band of allies and weapons made from just about anything you can lay your hands on. But what else is in store?

Here’s everything we know about Far Cry 6 so far:

Far Cry 6 release date, platforms and price

It’s almost here – Far Cry 6 officially launches on October 7, 2021.

Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, the new Fay Cry sequel is available to pre-order now, with five different versions available.

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition costs £54.99 and includes only the base game.

Far Cry 6 Yara Edition is a GAME exclusive at £57.99 and includes everything in Standard plus the Croc Hunter Pack: A bundle of digital items including an exclusive vehicle, outfit, weapon and weapon charm.

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition is £79.99 and includes the base game plus Season Pass.

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition is £89.99 and includes the base game, Season Pass and 3 DLCs including:

The Croc Hunter Pack.

The Vice Pack.

The Jungle Expedition Pack.

Far Cry 6 Collectors Edition is for serious collectors at a whopping £179.99. As well as the base game, Season Pass and everything that’s in the Ultimate Edition, you’ll also get a real physical replica of the Tostador – the flame thrower as used in the game. You also get:

A 64-page art book

Far Cry 6

A map of Yara.

Far Cry 6 stickers,

A Chorizo keyring.

Pre-order any of these editions and you’ll get the Liberator pre-order pack which includes:

Discos Logos: A deadly disc launcher weapon.

Libertad Chorizo: A cute skin for the canine companion, Chorizo.

Far Cry 6 official trailer

Far Cry 6 saw its first official reveal trailer over a year ago at Ubisoft Forward – unveiling Giancarlo Esposito’s Yaran dictator, Anton Castillo in the process.

Essentially a long cinematic, the trailer gives us a terrifying look at the lengths Castillo is willing to go to just to prove a point. He’s a formidable dictator and soon to be a formidable villain in our quest for liberation.

Far Cry 6 gameplay revealed

It looks as though Far Cry 6 is going to be full of over-the-top, high octane fun – at least if any of these gameplay trailers is anything to go by.

Players take the role of Dani Rojas – a guerrilla soldier, hell bent on inciting a revolution.

“Dani may be a one-guerrilla army, but that doesn’t mean you need to do everything on your own.”

Thankfully, you’ve got a number of allies including Clara – the leader of the Libertad group, and Juan – a cunning guerrilla master who can teach you a thing or two about making things go boom.

You’ll rely on a combination of stealth tactics, quick thinking and gunning your way out of trouble – everything you usually find in a Far Cry game. And liberating a country has never looked so much fun.

Viva la revolutión.

Far Cry 6 will include co-op gameplay

As you might expect, there will be co-op in Far Cry 6.

But at the moment, Ubisoft has said very little about it.

Previous Far Cry games have included co-op too, with Far Cry 5 allowing you to team up with friends and fight side-by-side through the game’s main campaign. At least, after you had completed the introduction.

It’s thought that Far Cry 6 will include this kind of feature. In fact, devs recently confirmed this in a reddit AMA.

“Far Cry 6 will come fully playable in co-op like [Far Cry 5],” said Far Cry 6 game director, Alexandre Letendre.

This should mean that you’ll be able to team up with your friends and dive right into the campaign together.

Far Cry 6 will include a third-person mode

As part of a franchise first, Far Cry 6 will include some third-person action.

Renowned as an FPS, Far Cry has previously stuck to the first-person formula, but this time around, the game will include some third-person segments.

“In cinematics, [third-person] is something the team tried early on, and it felt surprisingly seamless,” said Narrative director Navid Khavari. “It instantly felt like there was more of a connection to Dani’s journey in the world, more of a connection to this epic story in Yara.”

The point of view will shift into third-person during some cinematics, as well as when entering Libertad camps or using a Supremo backpack.

Far Cry 6 is set on the tropical island of Yara

After Far Cry 5 it’s been a while since the franchise has taken place in a more tropical setting. But Far Cry 6 takes us to Yara – a ‘living postcard’ inspired by the tropical climes and retro aesthetic of Cuba.

There are jungle paths, guerrilla hideouts and lively Yaran towns to explore.

And it sounds like quite the place to explore.

“The verticality is a complete game-changer,” says narrative director Navid Khavari. “Being able to run across rooftops, use back alleys, fight against some of the toughest opponents in the game in this setting, I think is really unique and fresh.”

Far Cry 6 introduces Amigos – animal companions

One of the coolest things about Far Cry 6 is that it does away with Guns for Hire – instead, replacing them with animal companions known as ‘Amigos’.

And they’re quite… unique.

Chorizo is a two-legged puppy with his own adorable (and highly-deadly) doggy wheelchair. He’s kitted out and ready to create a distraction whenever you need.

Guapo is a denim-clad alligator who will straight up devour your foes on your command.

You will still fight alongside human companions at various points throughout the game. Unlike Far Cry 5, they won’t follow you around for good – these guys will join you for a specific mission… But that’s it.

Then, it’s down to you, your puppy and your pet alligator to get the job done.

Far Cry 6 features some pretty unique weapons

It’s official – the guns in Far Cry 6 are absolutely wild.

Yes, you’ve got your usual bow and arrow, pistols and all that jazz… but the real fun begins when Juan starts kitting you out with weapons made from scavenged parts.

You’ll find motorbike engines repurposed into gatling guns, sardine cans used to make extended magazines… and even a disc launcher that plays the Macarena as you open fire on the unsuspecting military.

The guns in Far Cry 6 really set the game apart. And soon, you’ll be kitting yourself out with all manner of weird and wonderful firearms.

Not to mention the Supremo backpacks which allow you to use flamethrowers and missile launchers. Exactly what you need to take down El Presidente’s vast army.