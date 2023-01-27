‘Far Cry 7’ reportedly in development at Ubisoft alongside multiplayer game

According to reports, Ubisoft is currently developing both Far Cry 7 and a Far Cry multiplayer game.

Sources report that Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot mentioned both Far Cry releases during an internal company update last week.

According to Insider Gaming and Kotaku, the two games were originally one at the start of development before the multiplayer title (now known as Project Maverick) became a standalone title, following the departure of ex-Far Cry boss Day Hay at the end of 2021.

The two sources went on to explain how the multiplayer title has changed several times over the past year, but is currently an extraction-based shooter set in the Alaskan wilderness.

Both titles are currently pencilled in for a late 2025 release, however Ubisoft has refused to comment on the report. “We don’t comment on rumours or speculation,” it said in a statement.

In 2021, it was reported that Far Cry 7 would take a “radically different direction” with Ubisoft “exploring a more online-oriented approach”.

Far Cry 6 was released in October 2021. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Brainless violence. Far Cry 6 is selling a power fantasy at an industrial scale. If blowing up billboards, clearing up map markers, and delivering political power from the barrel of a gun is your scene, you’ll have a great time. For those listening to Far Cry’s marketing push and hoping for a more nuanced campaign (or even just a brief respite from the endless silliness) this isn’t the game for you.”

Earlier this month, Ubisoft confirmed the cancellation of mysterious player-versus-player game Project Q “in order to focus on priority projects”.

It followed Ubisoft cancelling three unannounced games, earlier in the year. It also delayed Skull & Bones citing “major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles”.

In other news, EA Dice has revealed the launch window for Battlefield 2042’s 3.2 update, which will bring long-awaited changes to the class system.