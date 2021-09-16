‘Farming Simulator 22’ multiplayer will support crossplay

Developer and publisher GIANTS Software has announced that Farming Simulator 22 will feature a cross-platform multiplayer option.

Farming Simulator 22, which is set to launch on November 22, will support crossplay across PC players and PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Google Stadia.

“The successful implementation of crossplay marks a major advancement for the multiplayer experience in the now self-published Farming Simulator series”, said Boris Stefan, Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software.

“With the series becoming more and more popular around the world, and the fan base growing on PC and consoles alike, we can now connect virtual farmers without restrictions. Cooperative farming evolves”.

GIANTS also revealed that Farming Simulator 22 will include brand new ways to customize your multiplayer character including new player models, hairstyles, clothing items, and accessories.

Senior Character Artist on Farming Simulator 22, Roman Pelypenko said: “Since Farming Simulator is enjoyed by an innumerable amount of fans in multiplayer mode, whether among friends in relaxing sessions after work, or even our passionate content creators playing together in role-play scenarios, we’re excited to provide them with many new possibilities for their characters.”

