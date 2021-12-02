‘Farming Simulator 22’ smashes series records with 1.5million sales

Farming Simulator 22 has reached new heights for the series, achieving more than 1.5million sales in its first week.

Launched for PC, Mac, consoles, and Google Stadia on November 22, the game has gone from strength to strength since then. Earlier this week, it managed to attract substantially more players than Battlefield 2042 according to SteamDB.

Even right now, at a fairly off-peak time on a Thursday for many players, Battlefield 2042 has 12,861 players online while Farming Simulator 22 has 20,009 people playing.

According to a report by GamesIndustry.biz, the team behind Farming Simulator 22 is very proud of its accomplishment.

Giants Software CEO, Christian Ammann, explained that “being able to successfully build international structures to transfer an already huge series like Farming Simulator into a self-published brand with new impulses is not to [be taken] for granted. The great collaboration with our partners ensured a fantastic launch.”

Acting head of publishing Boris Stefan added that such successful sales “proves Farming Simulator is going in the right direction”.

Farming Simulator 22 has a recent 24-hour player peak on Steam of 78,069 compared to Battlefield 2042‘s 30,642. Despite Battlefield 2042 being the bigger title, it’s been an early success story for the farming game.

It’s worth remembering that while Battlefield 2042 might not so popular on Steam, it is also available on EA’s Origin service which may account for such relatively low figures. Also, neither figures account for console players.

For now, Farming Simulator 22 remains riding high in the Steam charts. It’s currently 8th in the new and trending charts on there and fifth in the top sellers list.

In other gaming news, an upcoming Battlefield 2042 update aims to fix over 300 issues. It launches today (December 2).