‘FarmVille’ will be closing down permanently in December

After 11 long years, the original FarmVille will be closing down permanently this December.

FarmVille, which had grown to become a popular Facebook game over the years, will be inaccessible after December 31. As a result, in-app purchases will be discontinued after November 17, and any outstanding credits that players own will have to be used before the game’s final closure date, before they will be lost entirely.

News of FarmVille’s closure was announced by developer Zynga, which noted that the reason for its departure is due to Adobe stopping the distribution of Flash Player to web browsers, with Facebook also joining suit. Due to these reasons, FarmVille will be affected as it can no longer be supported.

In a statement to fans, the developer thanked players for their support over the years and outlined its visions for the future.

“We’re aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much as we have,” Zynga said “For that we say thank you.

“We hope that the in-game experiences we’ve developed over the years have provided you with the highest level of entertainment that we strive to fulfil here at Zynga. We look forward to you joining us in Farmville 2: Tropic Escape, Farmville 2: Country Escape and the upcoming worldwide launch of FarmVille 3 on mobile.”

