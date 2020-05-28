‘Fast & Furious Crossroads’ receives new release date, gameplay trailer

Developer Slightly Mad Studios has announced a new release date for its upcoming game, Fast & Furious Crossroads, based on the Fast & Furious film franchise.

The date was revealed on the game’s official Twitter account, alongside trailer that gives fans a glimpse at gameplay. Crossroads will be published by Bandai Namco, and launches for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on August 7. Fast & Furious Crossroads will tell a new story in the Fast & Furious universe and features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their movie roles.

New characters voiced by Sonequa Martin-Green and Asia Kate Dillon will also be introduced. The trailer also previews in-game features such as “gadgets, death-defying heists and iconic vehicles”.

Check out the trailer below.

The gameplay trailer focuses on the crazy big jumps, giant explosions and machine-gun-blasting action that fans have loved from the newer movies. Players will be tasked with completing high-speed heists and taking down enemy vehicles. It is currently unclear what the exact storyline of the game is.

The game was originally due out in May, but was postponed along with the ninth Fast & Furious film due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Other games that have been delayed by the pandemic include The Last Of Us Part II, Ghost Of Tsushima, and Iron Man VR. These games have since received new release dates, with The Last Of Us Part II arriving the earliest amongst the lot on June 19.

In other Bandai Namco news, the company recently announced a new Pac-Man game that can be played entirely on Twitch beginning sometime in June. Pac-Man Live Studio will feature four modes: Classic, Endless, Maze Creator and Select.