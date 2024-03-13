Fender is bringing iconic guitars to ‘Fortnite’

Fender has confirmed a partnership with Epic Games’ Fortnite, with two iconic guitars coming to the game.

Fender is introducing its iconic Stratocaster, used by everyone from The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood and The Beatles’ George Harrison to Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, to Fortnite alongside the Precision Bass Electric Guitar.

Both guitars will be available to purchase from the item shop, and can be used in the standard battle royale as well as the new, free-to-play game Fortnite Festival. The Fender Stratocaster will be available in Black, Fiesta Red and Lake Placid Blue finishes, whilst the Precision Bass is being featured in the Black, Buttercream and Tidepool colourways.

Advertisement

The guitars will go live later today (March 13) at midnight GMT.

Get ready to hit the stage in classic Fender style. The legendary @Fender Stratocaster and Precision Bass make their debut in the Shop tonight! pic.twitter.com/lYB2QbE37B — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) March 13, 2024

“Over the years, through numerous live in-game performances to music video debuts, Epic has shown that Fortnite and music go hand in hand. The latest partnership with Fender further solidifies the game’s commitment to working with the most established and forward-thinking brands in music,” reads a statement from Epic Games.

Launched at the end of 2023, Fortnite Festival is a rhythm-based game similar to Rock Band or Guitar Hero. “Play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by your favorite artists,” reads the description.

The first season was headlined by The Weeknd, with various skins and hits from his back catalogue available to purchase, while the second season saw Lady Gaga enter Fortnite after previously being confused about what the online video game actually was.

Last week, Fortnite launched its Chapter 5 Season 2 update which brought Greek Gods to the game. However, due to unexpected issues during planned downtime, the game went offline for several hours.

Advertisement

In other news, it seems that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth developers aren’t done with the game just yet. According to director Naoki Hamuguchi, Square Enix are considering expanding fan-favourite minigame Queen’s Blood. “We haven’t decided anything in terms of future development [but] we want to consider further expansions as a possibility,” he explained.