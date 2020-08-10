‘FIFA 21’ will not allow players to cross-play between different systems

Electronic Arts (EA) have confirmed that players will not be able to cross-play in FIFA 21 when it launches later this year.

The news was confirmed in a tweet by FIFA Direct Communication when a fan asked if they purchased the game on PS5 and their friend obtained the PS4 game, would they be able to play cooperatively.

In a response, the Twitter account explained “you won’t be able to play across console generations or cross-play in #FIFA21.”

The response also included information about save data between the current consoles and next generation systems, stating that “you will be able to carry over your FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team) progression from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox 1 to Xbox Series X.”

You can read the full exchange below:

You won't be able to play across console generations or cross-play in #FIFA21. However, you will be able to carry over your FUT progression from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox 1 to Xbox Series X. https://t.co/mUqU3zcAud — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 10, 2020

More companies are embracing the idea of cross-play between systems, allowing players from any console to team up online together. While EA have revealed players won’t have the option to in FIFA 21, the company recently announced that Apex Legends would introduce cross-play in its new season.

Recently, EA announced it would be removing two celebration moves from FIFA 21 in an attempt to stamp out toxic player behaviour.

“We were told by the community that there’s toxic behaviours in the game and we wanted to make sure we removed them,” lead gameplay producer Sam Rivera said. “So we removed some of the celebrations that people thought were not the best idea to have in the game.”