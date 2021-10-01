‘FIFA 22’ fans annoyed they’ve followed instructions on pre-order perks

FIFA 22 fans are annoyed that they’ve followed the instructions on their pre-order perks, because those that haven’t will now receive an extra, rare player card.

Pre-ordering FIFA 22 will have earned players a One To Watch card. This Ultimate Team-focused bonus involves special versions of players who made high-profile summer transfers.

If those players do well in the real world at their new club, their card will get upgraded stats in-game.

EA released these OTW pre-order player packs with a warning not to open them until FIFA 22’s global release date (October 1) but many players still did and received a regular gold card instead of the anticipated OTW card.

OTW Pre-Order Player Packs were unintentionally released prior to OTW Player Items being in FIFA 22. OTW Pre-Order Packs currently can't be opened while we investigate the issue. Players who opened their Pack prior to OTW release will receive a new OTW Pack in the coming days. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) October 1, 2021

Now, EA has admitted that it was a mistake and has prevented OTW pre-order packs from being opened while it investigates. “OTW pre-Order player packs were unintentionally released prior to OTW player items being in FIFA 22,” EA said on Twitter.

“OTW pre-order packs currently can’t be opened while we investigate the issue. Players who opened their pack prior to OTW release will receive a new OTW pack in the coming days.”

However, this will leave the players who followed the rules with one less card.

Lmaoo so those of us who can read now get 1 less free player than the people who couldn't follow instructions, niceeee — Dan (@G2Amenyah) October 1, 2021

“Lmaoo so those of us who can read now get 1 less free player than the people who couldn’t follow instructions, niceeee,” tweeted G2Amenyah

“Absolute piss take,” added @BrodiemanGrant

