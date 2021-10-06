‘FIFA 22’ first big patch introduces key changes

EA Sports has released FIFA 22’s first big patch, bringing in some significant gameplay changes.

One of the biggest is a nerf to goalkeepers – reducing their effectiveness when diving or top corner shots taken inside the penalty box.

“This change specifically applies to shots taken within 37 feet/11.27 meters of the goalkeeper,” EA confirmed in the official patch notes.

Goalkeepers have also been given some new animations that can occur when attempting to save a high finesse shot. “This change is intended to provide more authentic looking goalkeeper reactions and very slightly increases the effectiveness of goalkeepers saving this type of shot.”

Meanwhile, the new Title Update #1 patch changes how your teams will be defending. This includes:

Improved the frequency of player-controlled sliding blocks making contact with a travelling ball.

Updated the defensive logic for players near the halfway line when defending a counterattack that originated from a corner situation.

Defenders near the halfway line will now attempt to mark the counterattacking players more closely.

But it’s not just the players who have been tweaked in the FIFA 22 update – referees have received some fundamental changes, too. Most importantly, you may see more free kicks called as a result of dodgy tackles.

“Improved referee logic to call more fouls caused by high-velocity tackles.”

Additionally, referees have been given the following tweaks:

Improved referee logic to call for fewer penalty kicks caused by reasonably timed slide tackles.

Improved referee logic to call more fouls in situations where a player purposefully collides with a goalkeeper holding the ball.

Improved referee logic to call for fewer fouls due to soft physical contact.

Several gameplay issues have been patched as part of this initial update, including fixes for several unintentional passes and movements.

A complete list of all gameplay improvements introduced in the FIFA 22 patch can be found in the update notes.

