‘FIFA 22’ Headliners Team 2 features Salah, João Cancelo & Vinicius JR

FIFA 22 has revealed its second team of Headliner players, this time featuring Salah, João Cancelo & Vinicius JR.

For those unaware, Headliners are “special dynamic items that are permanently upgraded and have the potential for further upgrades based upon individual and team performances in the remainder of the 2021/22 season.”

In addition, FUT 22 Headliners will also receive an additional one-time permanent upgrade if their club achieves four back to back wins during the remainder of the domestic league season.

The full team is:

Salah (RW) – 93

Kimmich (CDM) – 91

João Cancelo (RB) – 90

Vinicius JR (LW) – 88

Barella (CM) – 88

Laborde (ST) – 88

Watkins (ST) – 86

Zapata (ST) – 85

Theate (CB) – 85

Joselu (ST) – 84

Aritz Elustondo (CB) – 84

Headliners will be upgraded when players receive upgraded Team of the Week or Man of the Match items. However, Headliner items won’t be upgraded based on Player of the Month, and other campaigns like Team of the Year, Team of the Season, or other FUT Campaigns.

