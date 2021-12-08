‘FIFA 22’ Team of the Week 12 stars Bernardo Silva, Jordan Henderson and more

The 12th Team of the Week for FIFA 22 has been revealed, and it features Manchester City star Bernardo Silva and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

The new items, which will be put into packs at 6PM UK on December 8, feature unique upgraded versions of the best performing players of the week. Following his goal during Man City’s 2-1 win away at Aston Villa, Bernardo Silva receives his first in-form item of FIFA 22.

Bayern Munich midfielder Kingsley Coman also receives an in-form item thanks to his performance against Borussia Dortmund at the weekend. His goal allowed the league leaders to go three points ahead of their title rivals at the top of the Bundesliga.

Advertisement

Jovic is this week’s star player, following his performance for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad. His teammate, Vinicious Jr. is expected to receive a Player of the Month item later in the week.

This week, the full list of players is:

83 – Akinfeev (GK)

86 – Bastoni (CB)

82 – Alex Moreno (LB)

82- Konsa (CB)

87 – Coman (RM)

87 – Bernardo Silva (CM)

86 – Henderson (CM)

85 – Savanier (CAM)

88 – Immobile (ST)

84 – Jovic (ST)

82 – Schick (ST)

This week’s FIFA 22 Team of the Week reserves are:

81 – Vargas (GK)

81 – Guilbert (RWB)

81 – Szalai (CB)

84 – Grifo (LM)

82 – Rodriguez (CF)

81 – Terrier (LW)

81 – Livaja (ST)

78 – Davies (GK)

77 – Kunimoto (CM)

80 – Linssen (ST)

76 – Selmani (ST)

70 – Sene (ST)

Advertisement

In other news, A Horizon Zero Dawn update adds Nvidia DLSS support to the game’s PC version.

If you don’t know what NVIDIA’s DLSS is, it stands for deep learning supersampling. Essentially, it’s a type of video rendering that renders frames at a lower resolution to help with the framerate, which then uses AI to upscale the game, so it appears at a higher resolution.

For Horizon Zero Dawn, that means DLSS will let players play the game at resolutions their PCs might not have been able to previously. It will also help those with lower-end PCs play the game at much crisper resolutions. A similar feature from AMD, FidelityFX Super Resolution, has also been added as part of the update.