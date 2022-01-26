‘FIFA 22’ Team of the Week 19 stars, Ziyech, Kimmich and Verratti

The 19th Team of the Week for FIFA 22 has been revealed, and it features Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

The new items, which will be put into packs at 6PM UK on January 26, feature unique upgraded versions of the best performing players of the week.

Following his incredible performance for Bayern Munich during a 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin, Joshua Kimmich receives a 91 rated item. As well as getting two assists, Kimmich got more touches of the ball, played more passes and covered more ground than any other player during the game.

This will also mean that his FUT Headliners item will be receiving an upgrade, making one of the best midfielders in the game even better.

Following his ridiculous goal against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, Morocco international Hakim Ziyech takes his place in the Team Of The Week. Ziyech, who is always a popular player in FIFA, recently received a special ‘Moments’ version that was only available for a limited team via Squad Building Challenges.

Manuel Akanji, a centre-back for Borussia Dortmund, is this week’s star player.

This week, the full list of players is:

Ledesma – 84 (GK)

Digne – 86 (LB)

Akanji – 85 (CB)

Walker-Peters – 81 (RB)

Kimmich – 91 (CDM)

Verratti – 88 (CM)

Diaby – 86 (LM)

Kittel – 82 (CM)

Dzeko – 86 (ST)

Ziyech – 86 (RW)

Bergwijn – 83 (ST)

This week’s FIFA 22 Team of the Week reserves are:

Bizot – 81 (GK)

Rugani – 81 (CB)

Makisomivic – 82 (CM)

Mavididi – 81 (LM)

Borja Iglesias – 82 (ST)

Abraham – 82 (ST)

Kwang Ui Jo – 81 (ST)

Vindheim – 78 (RWB)

Akbaba – 79 (CM)

Ward – 76 (ST)

Juanma Garcia – 76 (ST)

Muldoon – 74 (RW)

