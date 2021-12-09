‘FIFA 22’ Ultimate Team Icon shirts are now available at Sports Direct

Fans of FIFA 22 can now pick up exact replicas of in-game kits from sporting good retailer Sports Direct.

EA Sports and Sports Direct have teamed up to provide replica shirts available now. The shirts are available in both home (white) and away (black) with the gold patterns seen in FIFA Ultimate Team.

The shirts are available exclusively at Sports Direct, either online or in-store. The shirts cost £14.99 for junior sizes and £19.99 for adults. Fans will also personalise their shirts with their name or gamertag and a two-digit number. Those who visit the Sport Direct flagship store in Oxford Street can use additional characters to include longer gamertags.

Sports Direct ambassador Spender Owen said, “I love it when the worlds of gaming and ‘real life’ sports collide. It’s amazing that so many icons of football are in FIFA and the fact that I can now wear a FUT ICON shirt from the game in real life, with my own name on it, is very cool!”

Jason Salmon, marketing director for EA Sports FIFA Brand, said: “EA SPORTS’ ambition is to embed FIFA in the fabric of football, and our partnership with Sports Direct is another step towards this. FUT ICONs are a celebration of the greatest to ever play the game and have been a much-loved addition to the EA SPORTS FIFA series since they were first introduced in FIFA 16. We’re delighted to be partnering with Sports Direct to retail the FUT ICONs shirts for the first time and are excited to offer fans the opportunity to wear the same kit as these legends.’’

