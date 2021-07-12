‘FIFA 22’ won’t include next-gen upgrade for Standard Edition

EA has revealed that FIFA 22 Standard Edition will not include a free upgrade for next-gen consoles, with fans having to buy the Ultimate Edition instead.

In an FAQ on their website, EA confirmed that the upgrade would not come as standard.

FIFA 22’s Ultimate Edition is currently priced at £89.99 and is so far the only way to guarantee the game on both console generations. Purchasing the Standard Edition will mean fans have to purchase two copies of the game separately to play on both consoles.

Last year, FIFA 21 offered a free next-gen upgrade to anyone who had purchased the base game on a PS4 or Xbox One. Initially, due to the Dual Entitlement logo being used, it was suspected that FIFA 22 would offer the same deal.

Riding on the back of the UEFA European Football Championship finals, EA released the official trailer for FIFA 22 just yesterday. The game will be landing in stores and on Origin and Steam on October 1.

FIFA 22 changes the way that clubs are managed with a Create A Club system. The game will also utilise HyperMotion technology, one of EA’s motion-capture software’s, meaning players will perform as they do on the pitch.

The cover star of FIFA 22 is Kylian Mbappé, striker for Paris Saint-Germain, for the second year running. Many details are yet to be released, but players can expect improvements and overhauls of Volta Football, Pro Clubs, Ultimate Team, and Career Mode.

In related news, EA Sports has confirmed that Madden NFL 22 will prioritise next-gen consoles – with PC gamers missing out on some next-gen features.

“We’re still early in the transition to next-gen,” EA Sports explained, “and right now the team is focused on making the best, quality experience on new consoles before looking to upgrade other platforms.”