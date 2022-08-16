‘FIFA 23’ and Marvel turn Ultimate Team players into superheroes

EA has teamed up with Marvel for a FIFA 23 Ultimate Team crossover that reimagines famous footballers as comic book superheroes.

21 Heroes FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team items will undergo the treatment, with ex-footballers like Landon Donocan, Ricardo Carvalho and Yaya Touré included (via Eurogamer).

So far EA has confirmed five footballers getting the hero treatment, along with their new aliases. The five superhero footballers are as follows:

Landon Donovan: The Brave

Ricardo Carvalho: The Anticipator

Claudio Marchisio: Il Principino

Yaya Touré: The Citadel

Park Ji-Sung: Tigerheart

Each of the players in the crossover will get a unique Ultimate Team item with the start of FIFA 23’s World Cup game mode, with regular versions of the characters coming when FIFA 23 launches on September 30. FIFA 23 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

These FUT Heroes Items will be a part of loot boxes in the game, which EA is sticking with in FIFA 23 despite the UK government demanding that developers and publishers do more to fight them, but stopping short of legislation.

“We want to stop children going on spending sprees online without parental consent, spurred on by in-game purchases like loot-boxes,” said culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

“Games companies and platforms need to do more to ensure that controls and age-restrictions are applied so that players are protected from the risk of gambling harms. Children should be free to enjoy gaming safely, whilst giving parents and guardians the peace of mind they need.”

In other video game news, the Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover event starts today, and it brings with it four character skins, an adventure island mode, and a way to watch the Dragon Ball Super anime in-game.