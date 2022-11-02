‘FIFA 23’ to bring back classic ‘FIFA’ anthems as part of its World Cup update

FIFA 23 is set to bring back the most popular FIFA anthems as part of its World Cup update.

The World Cup update launches next week (November 9) but ahead of that, EA is allowing players the opportunity to decide which classic FIFA anthems will make a return to the game.

According to the announcement, “for 25 years, EA Sports has defined the sound of the world’s game and is now challenging FIFA players across generations to nominate their favourite tunes for the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack, along with which songs they would like to be included within the upcoming World Cup update!”

To get involved, players simply need to stream their favourite on Spotify (handily brought together under one channel here) and share it on social media using the hashtag #UltimateFIFASoundtrack.

🗣Listen up! The #UltimateFIFASoundtrack is coming to #FIFA23 and @Spotify. 🎧 Decades of bangers in one iconic soundtrack. Just in time for the FIFA World Cup. 📢 Back your track by streaming it and let us know which heat has to make the Soundtrack.https://t.co/MHbRjS67G6 pic.twitter.com/VyHp4SVf4k — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 2, 2022

Spotify has also curated a personalised FIFA Mix alongside a suggested FIFA anthem, both of which are based on past listening habits.

“The debate will conclude on November 7, when EA Sports and Spotify will announce the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack, a playlist on Spotify consisting of the Top 100 most-streamed and most-nominated tracks,” reads the announcement. “Additionally a selection of the most popular tracks will also be unveiled and will be included in FIFA 23’s World Cup update.”

Earlier this year, EA‘s president of music Steve Schnur revealed that Kasabian‘s 2004 hit ‘Club Foot’ remains his all-time favourite FIFA song but added that Blur‘s ‘Song 2’ remains “the quintessential football song.”

Speaking to NME about being involved with the FIFA 22 soundtrack, Baby Queen said: “The fact that they support so many up and coming musicians like myself instead of just going for artists that already have big established profiles is amazing. It’s exactly the sort of promotion and support that we need at this moment in time.”

“They’re not choosing the tracks based on any of the other stuff that comes with being an artist, they’re just supporting you because of the music you make,” she added.

In other news, the PS5 version of Football Manager 2023 has been delayed, and will no longer launch for the platform on November 8.