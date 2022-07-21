‘FIFA 23’ will include women’s club football for the first time

EA will bring women’s club football to its final instalment of the FIFA series when it releases FIFA 23 on September 30.

According to a blog on the PlayStation website, EA aims to make FIFA 23 the “most connected, inclusive, ambitious and all-around biggest entry yet”. As a result, the women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 will be playable alongside the men’s World Cup Qatar 2022.

As well as the World Cup, women’s club football has been added to the series. The FA Women’s Super League and French Division 1 Féminine leagues will be available from launch, however more are scheduled to arrive. Women’s football was added to FIFA 16 in 2015, but only included a limited selection of international sides. The scope increased up until last year, which saw 17 international squads and the ability to create a female character for the game’s Pro Clubs mode added for the first time.

EA also revealed that for the first time ever, the cover of the game will feature both a male and a female player, with Chelsea’s Sam Kerr appearing alongside Paris Saint Germaine’s Kylian Mbappé.

With the Euro 2022 tournament bringing rising popularity to the women’s game, FIFA 23 producer Matt Lafreniere commented, “We’re committed to building an equitable experience and aspire to help grow women’s football”. There will be more announcements regarding the women’s club game in the near future.

Women’s games will be also included in those that benefit from the game’s new Hypermotion 2 technology, which utilises machine learning to create new and realistic player movements in real-time. As mentioned in the reveal trailer, Hypermotion 2 will add “more animations than ever before and more realism”. More than 6,000 Hypermotion-enabled animations will make players “move and play more responsively and realistically than ever before.”

FIFA 23 will be the final instalment in EA’s 30-year FIFA legacy, after it was announced that the publisher would be losing the license over disagreements regarding exclusivity and costs. FIFA will now extend the license to a range of different companies, whilst EA announced that it will be moving to a new brand, EA Sports FC, from 2023.

Fans can also enjoy cross-play between PlayStation, Xbox and PC when the game is released on September 30, and pre-orders are open now.

