FIFA says it is open to working with new video game companies in future

FIFA has suggested that it is open to working with new video game companies in what is being seen as a direct attack towards EA‘s attitude regarding the football governing body lately.

In a statement titled “FIFA set to widen gaming and esports portfolio“, the governing body has explained that it is “bullish and optimistic about its long-term future in gaming and esports following a comprehensive and strategic assessment of the gaming and interactive entertainment market”.

First spotted by VGC, the statement continues that “the future of gaming and esports for football stakeholders must involve more than one party controlling and exploiting all rights,” suggesting that FIFA no longer wants EA to be its sole option when it comes to gaming.

The statement continues to explain that “FIFA is engaging with various industry players, including developers, investors and analysts, to build out a long-term view of the gaming, esports and interactive entertainment sector.”

The news comes following a busy few weeks between the two companies with EA stating earlier this month that its popular football series may undergo a name change.

In a press release, it stated that the company is “exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games” which also means “reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA”.

Following that news, a report by The New York Times suggested that talks between EA and FIFA over the licensing of the brand were stalling.

In other FIFA news, it was recently disclosed that purchases made in the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) portion of the game are mostly done with coins that cannot be purchased with real world money.