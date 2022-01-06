‘FIFA Ultimate Team’ traders lose valuable accounts to hackers

Prominent FIFA Ultimate Team traders have reported that hackers have emptied their accounts of in-game currency.

Reports indicate that FIFA Ultimate Team traders in the top 100 leader board have been targeted by hackers. The attacks have successfully gained control of accounts and cleared thousands of pounds worth of in-game currency. (Reported by Eurogamer)

One trader, FUT Donkey, has tweeted the series of events involved in the hack. It appears that the attackers have used the leaderboard to find out the user names of top players. They have then gone to the EA support system and claimed to be locked out of the account. They brute force the chat system until an advisor gives them access to the account, at which point they log in and trade away anything of value.

This hacking thing has really pissed me off. I did a good comparison on stream today Its like ive locked all my work tools to do my job in my work van. Only for the van company to go ahead and hand the keys to a random person on the street without informing me Fuming — bateson87  (@bateson87) January 2, 2022

Advertisement

In the case of FUT Donkey, it also appears that the attackers then used the email address to sign up for accounts on various websites. He said in a tweet, “EA leaked my email address to some random guy with no verification or anything, he then used it to sign up to loads of random sites like IMDB, Quora, Pornhub etc. These guys are breaking GDPR laws and they don’t care lol”

FUT Donkey appeared to have taken precautions against such an attack, saying in a tweet that he had sent several messages to EA. He had asked them to add a note to his account warning advisors that his account was likely to be targeted by an attack.

Another FUT trader FUT_FG tweeted saying, “Woke up this morning to see my account has also been hacked 🙂 what a lovely start to 2022.”

In other news, a digital artist has claimed that Rainbow Six Siege uses an effect he created without his permission.