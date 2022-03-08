‘Final Fantasy 14’ is currently broken on Steam for some players

Following a new maintenance update, Final Fantasy 14 players on Steam are unable to log into the game.

As reported by PC Gamer, the MMORPG just received a lengthy maintenance period which implemented new security measures.

Last month, the director and producer of Final Fantasy 14, Naoki Yoshida, confirmed in a Letter from the Producer live stream that Steam players would soon be required to link their Square Enix account in order to play (or continue playing) the game.

The small hotfix was intended to be part of the “ongoing efforts to further enhance account security and bolster fraud prevention measures.”

However, with the maintenance now over, some players are reporting problems logging in with others saying that the new system has broken the game for Steam users entirely. One player on the MMO’s subreddit shared their issue, stating that they are receiving an error when attempting to log in.

“I am using [the] Steam version, I played yesterday just fine,” the post reads. “Even this morning, forgetting it was in maintenance, I tried logging in and it [logged in] successfully, saying there is maintenance. After the update, I cannot login. All it says is ‘A technical issue has occurred’. No error code is specified or anything.”

One player spotted that one issue seems to revolve around the use of special characters in Steam profile names, with a Reddit user saying that changing their name to English letters allowed them to log in. Others in the thread confirmed that this resolved the issue for them as well.

According to another Reddit post, Square Enix is aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix on its end.

In other news, the patch 6.1 details for Final Fantasy 14 have been revealed with the first big update to arrive in April.