‘Final Fantasy 14’ is getting a new graphical update in patch 7.0

Naoki Yoshida, director and producer on Final Fantasy 14, has revealed the in-progress graphical update for the MMO.

During the latest Letter from the Producer Livestream (February 19), Yoshida and his team announced that Final Fantasy 14 will be getting its first graphical update alongside patch 7.0.

Although it’s not arriving any time soon, the team shared the first images of the update which is currently in development and in the first month of testing, comparing the current graphics of the MMO to what players can expect in 7.0.

Below you can see that the skin and hair texture’s, as well as lighting, eyes and other facial features, have been enhanced. Each character race will get these high-res updates with shaders.

According to the director, the team wanted to address the “overall picture” of MMO by improving the graphics, but not changing the game’s aesthetic. He also clarified that the goal of the graphics update is not to make the characters look realistic, saying that “the new graphics will not be comparable to standalone titles.”

The update won’t just address characters either, as Yoshida went on to reveal that Final Fantasy 14‘s environments, gear, and dungeons will also be getting high-resolution textures as well. The team went on to share a new comparison image of the game’s in-game grass, showing how the graphical update will improve the overall look and make it less pixelated.

Due to the fact that Final Fantasy 14 will be getting this update, Yoshida confirmed that the PC system requirements will also change, while support for PS4 will remain and be optimized.

Last month, Square Enix released patch 6.08 alongside the new Oceania Data Centre in order to support a smoother play experience for all in the Oceania region as well as mark the first in a plan to expand the global server capacity, as well as combat congestion.

