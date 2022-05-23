‘Final Fantasy 14’ is now working on the Steam Deck

Valve has confirmed that Final Fantasy 14 now works on the Steam Deck.

The popular MMO game, which would previously hang upon opening the launcher, has now been fixed according to the latest patch notes for the Proton experimental branch (via, PCGamesN).

The Proton compatibility layer allows the Steam Deck to run games that have not been ported to natively run on the hardware’s Linux-based operating system.

While the fix is currently available on the experimental test branch, it should soon release to the public branch once stability checks have been run.

The patch notes also list a whole raft of fixes for other games that previously didn’t launch, including Age Of Chivalry, Chrono Cross, Warhammer Vermintide, and Resident Evil Revelations 2.

There’s also a specific fix for Deathloop, which crashed after a long period of the system being suspended, and a fix for Elden Ring which crashed after a long period of gameplay.

Other fixes include issues that prevented video playback in Ghostwire: Tokyo, Ember Knights, Street Fighter 5, Disintegration, Postal 4: No Regerts, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and The Room 4: Old Sins.

In other Final Fantasy 14 news, Square Enix recently revealed that Final Fantasy 14 was its best performing game in the past fiscal year. The news was unveiled when the publisher released its financial results on May 13, where the publisher stated that the game’s latest expansion Endwalker was “a major contribution” to the publisher’s sales and operating income compared to the previous year.

The publisher also announced that bugs affecting the game’s housing lottery system have been fixed.

In other news, IO interactive has added a number of PC-specific features to Hitman 3. The game now supports ray-traced reflections and shadows, Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).