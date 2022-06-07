‘Final Fantasy 14’ patch 6.15 adds an assortment of new quests

Square Enix has released patch 6.15 for Final Fantasy 14 which adds a collection of new quests for several characters and new custom deliveries.

The developer shared the new patch notes on the Lodestone today (June 7) which breakdown everything players of the massively multiplayer online (MMO) game can expect with the update.

Most notably, patch 6.15 introduces brand new level 90 Chronicles of a New Era quests for Omega: Beyond the Rift as well as new side story content featuring Tataru, named Tataru’s Grand Endeavor.

Additional level 90 Hildibrand quests have also been added. Players will need to head over to Radz-at-Han and speak to an NPC called “Excitable Youth” in order to begin The Sleeping Gentleman quest.

New Custom Deliveries for both Disciples of the Hand and Land have been introduced in Old Sharlyan as well, but will once again require some prerequisite quests to be completed. During these Custom Delivery quests, players will also need to achieve satisfaction levels with Ameliance, Alphinaud and Alisaie Leveilleur’s mother.

The Arkasodara tribal quests have been added and will employ an automatic level adjustment system known as quest sync. The tribal quest line will unlock daily missions for the Arkasodara, along with new currency and vendors in Thavnair.

Aside from the main patch content, new chapters have been added to New Game+, as well as the furnishings from the Final Fantasy 14 Furnishing Design Contest, new minions, mounts, and more.

New achievements and titles have also been added, along with trophies for PS5, while a series of gameplay issues have been addressed. Patch 6.15 is now live.

In other news, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda has said that its western property sales will be used to “foster solid IP” rather than NFTs.