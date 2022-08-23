‘Final Fantasy 14’ patch 6.2 finally launches alongside Island Sanctuary

Final Fantasy 14‘s highly-anticipated patch 6.2 is finally here, bringing new content, gear, raids, and the long-awaited Island Sanctuary.

After a long wait, patch 6.2 entitled Buried Memory has officially released and is one of Endwalker‘s biggest content updates. With every major patch, the game’s main scenario quest has been updated, allowing players to continue on with the latest post-Endwalker story.

Most notably is the introduction of Final Fantasy 14‘s very own management sim feature, the Island Sanctuary. Originally intended to release alongside the latest expansion in December, Island Sanctuary introduces a new space for players to gather resources and cultivate the land, all while looking after critters and building a relaxing getaway to enjoy.

However, players must have first completed the main scenario quests for Endwalker before picking up the prerequisite quest that will unlock the paradise.

On top of that, the next batch of quests for the Chronicles of a New Era will go on to unlock an additional raid to the Pandaemonium series – Abyssos – which will also open up brand new gear sets for players at level 90.

Continuing on from patch 6.15, the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor questline has been updated while a new dungeon called the Fell Court of Troia has been added. Brand new Allagan Tomestones of Causality are now available to earn – a currency that is traded for high-level gear and the weekly cap of 450 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy have been removed.

Other additions worth noting include PvP series two, new hairstyles, mounts, minions, emotes, and housing items, as well as extra accessories and new craftable gear recipes.

Each Job has also undergone some changes, while a collection of system adjustments have been introduced. You can check out the detailed patch notes here.

In other news, Final Fantasy 14‘s director Naoki Yoshida has said he wants to make another massively multiplayer online (MMO) game from scratch.