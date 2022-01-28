‘Final Fantasy 14’ player solos Endwalker’s first raid as a Paladin

One Final Fantasy 14 player has already soloed the first Endwalker raid of the MMO, made even more impressive by the fact he did it as a Paladin.

As reported by PCGamesN, Final Fantasy 14 player SuperTwoU has completed Pandaemonium Asphodelos: First Circle on his own, playing a Paladin to clear the raid in an hour and 20 minutes.

You can watch the impressive solo raid below:

Advertisement

SuperTwoU also uses the video’s description to explain why he chose to take on the challenge alone. SuperTwoU said that his “main motivation” was seeing the community accuse the Warrior class of being overpowered due to their ability to defeat Erichthonios, one of the bosses within Pandaemonium.

“I was inspired by Aka Ada’s solo Warrior clear and wanted to see if Paladin could solo the Erichthonios fight. My only prep was to see if I could survive the team stack without using Hallowed Ground. I basically go in and flail around wildly, I’m sure this could be done faster by a more experienced player,” added SuperTwoU.

Although the Paladin class can take on Final Fantasy 14‘s latest content without a worry, that hasn’t stopped it from being buffed alongside most other jobs in patch 6.08. For the Paladin, this improvement means the potency of Spirits Within, Expiacion, Blade of Faith, Blade of Truth, and Blade of Valor have all been increased.

In other Final Fantasy 14 news, game director Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida has said that he wants to work on the MMO for another 10 years.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a behavioural and data scientist has explained why some people seem to hate Wordle so much. According to Dr Pragya Agarwal, there are “many reasons” that individuals might not like the game – but a few behavioural reasons as to why people are so vocal about disliking it.