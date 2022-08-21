‘Final Fantasy 14’ rewarding players who voluntarily return glitched currency

Players that voluntarily return an accidental housing deposit refund in Final Fantasy 14 will be rewarded with a poster according to Square Enix.

As part of the 6.2 preliminary patch notes from earlier this week (August 19), Square Enix is offering up a reward for those that return accidental housing deposit refunds in the game, following a housing crisis in the massively multiplayer online game (MMO).

Players would need to put down a sum of in-game money to have a chance of getting a plot of land, which was then supposed to be refunded if they didn’t get the house. Some found that even when winning they would be refunded (which shouldn’t have happened), whilst others weren’t getting their money back even when losing (via TheGamer).

Advertisement

Now, to incentivise players to return any money they were unintentionally given from the housing lottery glitch, Square Enix is offering posters in return for the cash.

“To address a recent issue with the housing lottery system, an NPC by which players may voluntarily return the deposit they were accidentally refunded has been added,” read the patch notes.

“Players may speak with the Housing Lottery Clerk in Empyreum (X:10.2 Y:10.2) to voluntarily return their deposit. The amount returned will be compensated with an exchange of an item.”

Back in May of this year the housing lottery system received a fix from Square Enix, over a month after it was first introduced. Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida explained that winning lottery numbers should now be displayed correctly.

Advertisement

“As these housing lottery issues have been significant and caused great stress and frustration in many players, we have no intention of performing a data rollback to forcibly rescind any refunded gil,” explained Yoshida.

Whilst Square Enix is still not forcing players to give back gil, the studio is attempting to placate anyone who was given the in-game currency by accident.

In other news, Sony has confirmed that the PC Game Pass release of Death Stranding has nothing to do with the company.