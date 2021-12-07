‘Final Fantasy 14’ will be getting maintenance to address server issues

Final Fantasy 14‘s director and producer, Naoki Yoshida, has shared an update on how the development team will address the game’s server problems.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, the latest and final expansion in the decade long story of Hydaelyn and Zodiark, has officially launched worldwide. However, since the start of Early Access on December 3, the game has seen reports of server login problems, as well as errors that would boot players from the lengthy login queue.

In a new Lodestone blog post shared today (December 7), Yoshida has shared how the team will address the ongoing issues, apologising for the long wait times and errors.

“We are planning for a full maintenance on the lobby servers at the earliest timing possible, in order to resolve these errors,” Yoshida said. ” Although the maintenance time isn’t fully solidified, it is estimated to take about 30 minutes. This will not affect any players who are already logged into the game, but during these 30 minutes, players will not be able to make new login attempts, and the login queue will be unavailable.”

In addition, on December 8, the team will be conducting maintenance across all Worlds to address the multiple server errors. This will require all servers to go offline and is estimated to take around four hours to complete. This will address Error 4004 and Error 3001.

The director explained that the team has identified the cause of Error 4004, saying that it’s due to the extremely high server loads and the team currently has a fix, but it will require time as it’s “an extremely complex process.”

Meanwhile, the issue surrounding Error 2002 is due to the game’s limit of “no more than 17,000 total players waiting to log in per logical data center”.

“If the total number of players waiting in the logical data center exceeds 17,000, Error 2002 will be displayed and you will not be able to queue up for login,” the post read.

Yoshida has explained that backup development servers have been repurposed to increase the size of queue lobbies to 21,000 players, but it won’t decrease queue times.

In other news, Final Fantasy XIV smashed its player count record during Early Access.