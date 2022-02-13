‘Final Fantasy 14’ will get more Deep Dungeons

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida has confirmed that more Deep Dungeons will be coming to the MMO during the 6.0 series of patches.

Yoshida announced the news during the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in Korea this weekend, where he said that he had heard many people around the work asking for more Deep Dungeons, so the team is bringing them back to the series (via Eurogamer).

Deep Dungeons are rogue-like multi-floor areas with their own levelling system that can be played alone or with friends. Two Deep Dungeons have been included in Final Fantasy 14 so far.

Yoshi-P said during the Korean FFXIV FanFes that they heard many people around the world wanted more deep dungeons, and he said they will bring back a new deep dungeon series starting in the 6.X patches. #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/WKyHuWFrqS — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 12, 2022

Advertisement

Last month Square Enix confirmed that it has started banning Final Fantasy 14 accounts owned by those trading or advertising the sale of real money in the game. The post said, “real money trading (RMT) and other illicit activities upset the balance of the game and, as such, are prohibited under the Terms of Service.”

At the time, 858 accounts had been banned for participation in real money trading and 81 for advertising real money trades.

The developer also requested that any players who discover these exploits should “under no circumstances, take advantage of or disseminate such information.” Square Enix asks players to file a report instead by using the in-game command: [System Menu] -> [Support Desk] -> [Contact Us] -> [Report Cheating]. Players can also be reported by right-clicking the character’s name in the chat log to report for RMT activity.

Elsewhere, first-person psychological thriller Martha Is Dead will receive changes for the PlayStation version that will censor aspects of the game and delay the physical release of the PS4 and PS5 versions by a few weeks. The developer said that “It is with regret that we have had to modify the experience on the PS5 and PS4 versions, with some elements no longer playable.”