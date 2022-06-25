‘Final Fantasy 16’ will not feature any American voice acting

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida has stated that the game won’t have any American voice actors in order to avoid offending Americans themselves.

In an interview with Japanese site Dengeki Online, kindly translated by @aitaikimochi, Yoshida touched upon the upcoming JRPGs medieval European setting. He believes there isn’t a game out there yet on PlayStation 5 that tells a story set in the medieval fantasy world, which is one of the reasons that Square Enix is fusing medieval Europe with its own brand of fantasy.

Yoshida stated that the motion capture and voice acting are all done by Europeans. He went on to say that they purposely did not include any American accents in the game. “However, even though the script is written in English, we made sure not to include any American accents. We decided to do this to prevent Americans from playing the game and getting mad by saying something like, “I was looking forward to playing a game set in fantasy medieval Europe, but why are they speaking American English?” To prevent this, we made sure all dialogue was recorded using British English.”

Advertisement

Yoshida has given several interviews regarding Final Fantasy 16 recently. He revealed the Kingdom Hearts team worked on the combat for Final Fantasy 16 due to their extensive experience with real-time combat and boss battles. He has also stated that the game won’t be an open-world experience and will instead be an area-based adventure, but one that will give the player a true representation of the scale of the world.

Final Fantasy 16 is planned to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 sometime in 2023.

In other news, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has taken a large pay cut due to Ubisoft failing to meet financial targets.