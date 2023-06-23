‘Final Fantasy 16’ producer tells fans to “look forward to” PC version

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida has shared that fans should “look forward to” the current PS5 exclusive coming to PC, though a timeframe for its launch is yet to be confirmed.

Final Fantasy 16 launched yesterday (June 22), and while the game is currently locked to a six-month exclusivity deal on the PS5, it’s expected to make its way to PC platforms at some point beyond that window.

In a recent livestream spotted by PC Gamer, co-producer Naoki Yoshida shared that Square Enix hasn’t “had the time to optimise the PC version” of Final Fantasy 16 because it has been focusing on getting the PS5 version ready for launch.

Specifically, Yoshida explained the studio is still working to optimise Final Fantasy 16‘s seamless loading screens for PC.

“We will be sharing more about the PC version when the time is right, please look forward to it,” added Yoshida.

It’s been a confusing few years for Final Fantasy 16‘s PC version. The game was initially announced for both PS5 and PC, however Square Enix went on to deny reports of a PC launch.

In March, Yoshida acknowledged that he would like to “eventually” launch Final Fantasy 16 on PC, fans shouldn’t expect it to launch immediately after its exclusivity deal ends.

“First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy 16 is a six-month limited-time exclusive on the PS5 platform,” shared the producer. “However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year.”

“This is because we spent a lot of time and money optimizing the PS5 platform to deliver the best gaming experience,” he continued. “Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won’t be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won’t come out in a short span of half a year.”

Earlier in the week, NME awarded Final Fantasy 16 four stars in its review, praising it as an “essential addition” to the long-running Final Fantasy series.