‘Final Fantasy 16”s producer says the game is nearly complete

Final Fantasy 16’s producer Naoki Yoshida has said that Square Enix is putting the final touches into finishing the game.

Final Fantasy 16 was unable to appear at the Tokyo Game Show as the development team couldn’t meet the deadline. However, the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida spoke during the livestream. Yoshida said that Final Fantasy 16’s main design is complete, and the development team is currently finalising the remaining side quests (via VGC).

Yoshida also said that the game’s character models were nearly finished, and only a few quality of life improvements are left to be done.

Final Fantasy 16 was officially announced by Square Enix during a PS5 showcase in September 2020. There was no release date given at the time, but this recent update suggests that the game is close to a full release.

In October 2020, Final Fantasy 16’s recruitment page stated that “We have already completed basic development and scenario production, and are continuing to create large-scale resources and build boss battles while expanding our various development tools.”

Yoshida recently stated that he was still working on both Final Fantasy 16 and the MMORPG Final Fantasy 14. There had been speculation online that he had been too busy to work on both.

He responded by saying, “This is absolutely not true, I am desperately working on it, so I hope you’ll stick with me from here on out.”

He went on further to reiterate the team’s goals. “We always strive to create the best game possible, but we really tried our best to make Shadowbringers a great game, and I feel like this was properly conveyed for the players, which I’m very glad.”

