‘Final Fantasy 7’ developer reveals a Buster Sword for pets

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth developer Square Enix has unveiled a new line of pet products launching soon in Japan, including a Buster Sword toy.

The iconic Buster Sword is part of the new line of pet products, coined Sqex Pets, available only in Japan. As reported by Eurogamer, the line also includes designs based on Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts. There are scratching posts, a Moogle bed, Sora costume, and a Red XIII and Cait Sith logo courtesy of Tetsuya Nomura himself. The pet product line will be shown at Interpret, a Tokyo pet industry trade fair that runs April 4 to April 7.

With the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, a remake of the middle section of the classic PS1 game, players have gotten to know animal companions Red XIII and Cait Sith much better than ever before. These dog and cat party members can now be honoured with this new line of pet products, which seem aimed at cats and dogs.

The Buster Sword looks more like the crystal from Atlantis than Cloud’s iconic weapon, but the Sora dog costume looks adorable. All the dogs in the marketing pictures are small, so it’s not clear if these products will be available for larger dogs like German Shepherds.

Advertisement

It doesn’t look like Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth has anything in the collection. His theme for Rebirth took composer Nobuo Uematsu weeks to create, he said in an interview last month. The effort appears to have paid off as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is getting an orchestral world tour that’s set to kick off in August, 2024.

In other news, indie hit Content Warning is taking over Steam after being surprise launched on April Fool’s Day, already shipping over six million units and hitting a peak player count of over 200,000.