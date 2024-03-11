‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ is getting an orchestral world tour

Following the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth last month, an orchestral world tour has been announced.

Set to kick off in August 2024, the tour will allow fans to “experience all new symphonic arrangements” of the music of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The show will include “beloved scores” by Nobuo Uematsu and “exciting new contributions” from Mitsuto Suzuki, Masashi Hamauzu, and many other esteemed composers and arrangers. The whole thing will be performed by an orchestra and chorus of over 100 musicians led by renowned conductors Arnie Roth and Eric Roth.

“Immerse yourself in the world of one of the most visionary games of all time with this sensational multimedia concert experience,” reads the official Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tour website.

Announcing the FFVII REBIRTH ORCHESTRA WORLD TOUR! Immerse yourself in the world of one of the most visionary games of all time with this sensational multimedia concert experience! Experience all new symphonic arrangements of the music of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH including… pic.twitter.com/SaaIXh8nHk — Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY (@ffdistantworlds) March 8, 2024

Select shows will see appearances from the original composers, with Masashi Hamauzu appearing at Los Angeles, Rotterdam, London, Bangkok, Taipei, New York and Paris while Mitsuto Suzuki is set to take part in shows in Chicago, Munich and Rome.

Tickets for the tour are being released in waves, with the first leg on sale this Friday, March 15. Find out details here and check out the dates below.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth orchestral world tour will play:

AUGUST

10 – Shrine, Los Angeles

17 – Symphony Center, Chicago (matinee)

17 – Symphony Center, Chicago

23 – Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth

24 – Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth

30 – RTM stage, Rotterdam

31 – Grand Cube, Osaka

SEPTEMBER

1 – Grand Cube, Osaka

7 – Pacifico Yokohama, Kanagawa

8 – Pacifico Yokohama, Kanagawa

13 – Star Theatre, Singapore

14 – Olympiahalle, Munich

15 – Auditorio Parco Della Musica, Rome

19 – Roy Thomson Hall, Toronto

20 – Roy Thomson Hall, Toronto

28 – Royal Albert Hall, London (matinee)

28 – Royal Albert Hall, London

OCTOBER

3 – Orchestra Hall, Detroit

12 – Altria Theater, Richmond

19 – Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland

20 – Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland

NOVEMBER

1 – Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

2 – Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

9 – Palais Des Congres De Paris, Paris (matinee)

9 – Palais Des Congres De Paris, Paris

16 – Shea’s Buffalo Theater, Buffalo

22 – Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando

23 – Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando

29 – Place Des Arts, Montreal

DECEMBER

7 – Music Centre, Taipei

7 – Symphony Hall, Atlanta

8 – Music Centre, Taipei

8 – Symphony Hall, Atlanta

14 – Prince Mahidol Hall, Bangkok

15 – Prince Mahidol Hall, Bangkok

JANUARY 2025

11 – Stern Auditorium, New York (matinee)

11 – Stern Auditorium, New York

18 – Keybank State Theatre, Cleveland

FEBRUARY 2025

8 – Fabulous Fox Theatre, St. Louis

15 – Hobby Center, Houston

MARCH 2025

8 – Boch Center, Boston

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth breathes new life into one of the most revered games of all time. A vastly richer open world ensures your time in Gaia is thoroughly engrossing, while Cloud’s story is as gripping as it was in 1997.”

