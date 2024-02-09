‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ players cover Kanye West, My Chemical Romance with piano minigame

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players have been covering a number of iconic tracks via a new piano minigame.

A demo for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launched earlier this week, with players able to get to grips with the game’s opening chapters. As well as providing a backstory for Cloud and Sephiroth, this demo has also allowed players to try out a number of new minigames.

“Some of the minigames are just as fun to watch as they are to play, so they’re perfect to play when you feel like taking a breather from the main story,” said Square Enix, with both collectible card game Queen’s Blood and a series of chocobo time trials available to play.

However it’s the piano found in Tifa Lockheart’s room in Nibelheim that’s causing the most excitement. Sure, a lot of players are spending their time playing along to Tifa’s Theme but a handful are going off-script (via IGN).

Taking to social media, players have shared their Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth take on My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ and Blink-182’s ‘I Miss You’.

I finally get around to starting the FF7 Rebirth demo and what’s the first thing I do? Find the piano and spend 5-10 minutes figuring out how to play the piano part from Welcome to the Black Parade by MCR 😅 pic.twitter.com/o53JSvZ0Yv — Reaper21 (@Reaper_guitar) February 8, 2024

WHEN I WAS, A YOUNG BOY, MY FATHER, TOOK ME INTO THE CITY pic.twitter.com/0MvHSD08Vx — TCS | Javi (@Egaz__) February 7, 2024

John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ and the theme tune to The Simpsons have also been shared across social media but a version of Kanye West’s ‘Runaway’ was apparently so perfect, it was picked up by YouTube’s copyright filter.

LMAO. We nailed Runaway by Kanye West so well in the FF7 Rebirth piano mini game that it picked it up on copyrights ahahahahahahahahhaha pic.twitter.com/jhfu2piwe6 — BltzZ (@BltzZ7) February 8, 2024

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is due for release February 29 and is the second installment in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy.

Speaking about his drive to remake the iconic game, series producer Yoshinori Kitase said: “If a player from the modern generation plays the original, are they going to get the same emotional reaction and response the original generation of players had 27 years ago when it was current and cutting edge? I don’t think they would.”

“We needed to remake the game as a modern game so it can continue to be seen in that light rather than just as an artefact from history,” he added.

In other news, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has shared updated release windows for both Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Star Wars Outlaws.