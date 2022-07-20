‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ DLC unavailable via PS Plus for PS5 owners of base game

Some owners of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 5 have been unable to download the game’s Episode INTERmission DLC through the new PlayStation Plus tiers.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade bundle, which includes a spruced up version of the base game for PlayStation 5 alongside the standalone Episode Intermission DLC, was recently added to the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers for download. However, only the bundle including both is available for subscribers (as reported by VGC) meaning that owners who have a copy of the base game on their PS5 can’t access the DLC via PlayStation Plus, instead having to buy it separately.

This is especially egregious as Final Fantasy 7 Remake was given away as a ‘free’ download for PlayStation Plus subscribers last year. However, Reddit user u/bLinkbruhyen stated in a post that PSNsupport had responded to their query via email, claiming, “At the moment our team is working on the issue to claim the item through PS Plus during this month. We kindly ask you to wait and try later on.”

Square Enix support had a less optimistic response for the user: “At this time the Yuffie DLC is not available with the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version from PS Plus”, although the message does continue to say “Your feedback will be forwarded to the appropriate party.”

The next entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake franchise is titled Rebirth, and is set to release in winter 2023 for PlayStation 5. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer showing roughly 90 seconds of in-game footage for the title, and it’s confirmed to be the second instalment in a trilogy.

In other news, Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has opened a metaverse headquarters in Singapore for HoYoverse, which was founded and announced earlier this year.