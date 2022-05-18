‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ news is coming next month

Final Fantasy 7 Remake news is on the way next month, according to the game’s director Tetsuya Nomura.

During today’s livestream for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, Nomura revealed that news on Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be coming next month. As reported by Twitter user @xenosaga7, Tetsuya Nomura said that plans were in motion for more news to tie in with the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7.

Nomura: Next month they are planning to reveal information for Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary — xenosaga (@xenosaga7) May 18, 2022

The last we saw of Cloud and the gang was in Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, which introduced Yuffie back in 2021. Of course, Final Fantasy 7: Remake did not cover the full breadth of the original game’s content. Far from it in fact, with a part 2 eagerly awaited by fans around the world.

Last July, in a new interview with IGN, while talking about the launch of Intergrade and Episode Intermission, co-director Naoki Hamaguchi spoke about what Final Fantasy VII fans can expect from part two:

“…Because the next installment will involve Cloud and company to leave Midgar and explore the world map,” Hamaguchi said, “our next challenge will be to create gameplay that leverages the vastness of the world, unlike what we did in this current title.”

We haven’t heard much since, and Nomura’s comments today (May 18) don’t hint at what could be in store for the 25th anniversary next month. We’ll have to wait and see whether there will be anything on the next chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

In our 4.5/5 star review of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, we called it “a brave new lens on a stone-cold classic.”

