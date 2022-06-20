‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ was the top selling game on Steam last week

According to new Steam stats, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was the best-selling game on the platform this last week.

The SteamDB stats, which were recently shared on Twitter, indicate that the Japanese RPG was the top-selling game for the week ending June 19. Although Final Fantasy 7 Remake was the best-selling game for the 24th week of 2022, the Steam Deck actually took the number one spot as the top seller.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake sits at number two on a list of ten other games, not counting the Steam Deck. Coming in at third is Chivarly 2, with Monster Hunter Rise following behind. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Elden Ring, V Rising, The Quarry, and Starship Troopers: Terran Command also round out the list.

The remake of Square Enix‘s classic PlayStation title was recently re-released on Steam for the first time. As the Intergrade version, the title includes the base game, which has been enhanced, as well as an extra piece of DLC (downloadable content) featuring the character Yuffie.

The DLC comes in the form of Episode INTERmission and adds more context to the main story.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake first launched as a console exclusive in 2020 for PS4 and eventually received a PS5 release later in 2021. The game also didn’t arrive on PC until December for the Epic Games Store. Fans of the JRPG have waited patiently for Square to also release it on Steam as well.

Intergrade is also currently on sale on Steam for £49.69, from £70, to celebrate the release. Although the sale is ongoing until the end of the month, fans aren’t too thrilled with the 29 per cent discount.

In other news, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming next winter, the second game in the planned trilogy.